Avny Lavasa assigned addl charge of Tribal Affairs Dept

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Aug 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned additional charge of the Tribal Affairs Department to IAS officer Avny Lavasa.

According to Government order, Avny Lavasa, presently serving as Secretary to the Government, Transport Department, and holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol Department, will also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, in addition to her existing duties.