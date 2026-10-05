'Avengers: Endgame' overtakes 'Avatar' to  become highest-grossing movie of all time

LOS ANGELES, Oct 5: "Avengers: Endgame" has dethroned "Avatar" to reclaim its title as the highest-grossing movie in the history of box office thanks to its latest theatrical re-release.

The two blockbuster movie franchises have often competed for the top slot as they continue to enjoy audience love whenever they return to cinemas.

The 2019 superhero drama has grossed USD 2.925 billion worldwide following its theatrical re-release recently, which is slightly ahead of the 2009 hit by James Cameron, which stands at USD 2.923 billion worldwide, reported Variety.

"Avatar" stayed at the top spot for a decade until the release of "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019. "Endgame" dropped to the second spot on all-time charts in 2021 when "Avatar" returned to theatres in advance of 2021's "Avatar: The Way of Water" release.

Now, Disney has brought back "Endgame" ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated "Avengers: Doomsday", which is being directed by Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony.

The films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have had a mix performance post pandemic.

Fans hope that "Doomsday", which reunites most of the heroes for another world saving mission and brings back "Iron-Man" star Robert Downey Jr as the main villain, Doctor Doom, will be a fresh new start for MCU's next slate of superhero movies.

"Avengers: Doomsday" is set to release in December. (PTI)