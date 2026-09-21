Autumn Session Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Begins

SRINAGAR, Sep 21: The seven-day autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly commenced on Monday.

The proceedings began with an obituary reference to former legislators of the assembly.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather opened the session by paying tribute to late National Conference leader Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, late Congress leader Dharam Paul, and late PDP leader Ghulam Hassan Khan.

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Sheikh Mustafa Kamal served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for three terms, while Dharam Paul served four terms, and Ghulam Hassan Khan was an MLA for one term.

These three leaders passed away between the previous session of the assembly and the current session.

The house observed a two-minute silence to pay respect for the departed souls.