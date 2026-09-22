Autumn Session | J&K Assembly Passes Cooperative Societies Amendment Bill 2026

SRINAGAR, SEPT 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly today passed the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2026 (L.A. Bill No. 9 of 2026) after detailed discussion and deliberations by the members of the House.

The Bill was moved by Minister for Cooperative Department, Javid Ahmad Dar, seeking amendment of the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989, repeal of the Jammu and Kashmir Self-Reliant Cooperative Act, 1999, and provision of a transitional framework for self-reliant cooperatives under the principal Act.

The Bill was discussed at length in the House, with several legislators putting forth their views, suggestions and observations on various provisions of the proposed legislation.

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The members who participated in the discussion included Nizam-ud-din Bhat, Pawan Gupta, Balwant Singh Mankotia, Arjun Singh Raju and Rajiv Jasrotia.

Responding to the issues and suggestions raised during the discussion, the Minister apprised the House of the objectives and rationale behind the proposed amendments and reiterated the Government’s commitment to strengthening the cooperative sector through a robust, transparent and effective legislative framework.

“The Bill marks an important step towards streamlining the cooperative legislative framework in Jammu and Kashmir and strengthening cooperative institutions for more effective functioning and delivery of services to their members.”, he informed.

The Minister said that the proposed legislative framework is aimed at bringing greater coherence to the cooperative sector and ensuring a smooth transition for self-reliant cooperative societies within the ambit of the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989.

Following the discussion and consideration of the suggestions raised by the members, the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was passed by the Legislative Assembly through a voice vote.