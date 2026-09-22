Autumn Session 2026 | Govt Moves Resolution Seeking TET Exemption

SRINAGAR, Sept 22: Minister for School Education, Sakeena Itoo, today moved a Resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly seeking amendments to the Right to Education Act to exempt teachers appointed before October 31, 2019, from appearing in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

“This House unanimously urges the Union Government to make necessary statutory amendment to Section 23 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, to exempt all teachers appointed before October 31, 2019 from appearing in the TET,” reads the resolution moved in the House.

“The House further urges the Union Government to take all necessary legal steps and issue the requisite Notification through the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for exemption of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET),” it reads further.

Advertisement

Legislators Balwant Singh Mankotia, Ranbir Singh Pathania, Waheed Ur Rehman Para and Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh participated in the discussion and spoke on the various aspects of the resolution.

The debate on the Resolution will continue the next working day of Assembly.