Autumn Assembly session to last 10 days with seven sittings

4 days reserved for Govt business

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Autumn session of the Legislative Assembly will last 10 days and will have seven sittings with four days dedicated to the Government business, mostly the bills which are being drafted for introduction in the House. The session, as already reported, will start on September 21.

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Provisional calendar for the Assembly was today released by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.

As per the calendar, the autumn session will last till September 30 i.e. 10 days and will have seven sittings with three holidays.

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Of seven sittings, four days have been fixed for the Government business, two days for private members' bills and one day for private members' resolutions.

The Assembly session will open with obituary references followed by the Government business on September 21. The Government business has also been listed on September 22, 29 and 30.

The private members' bills will be taken up on September 24 and 28. The private members' resolutions are scheduled for September 25.

Unless extended, the Assembly session will adjourn sine die on September 30.

With deadline for the MLAs for submission of questions, private members' bills and resolutions having expired, the Assembly Secretariat has received 650 questions, 20 private members' bills and 50-odd private members' resolutions.

Every MLA was entitled to send eight questions (four each in starred and un-starred categories, one bill and two resolutions).

As many as 49 private members' bills are pending from budget session which will also be listed in the autumn session.

Among 20-odd private members' bills submitted by the legislators for autumn session, five to six each have been given by two major political parties-National Conference and BJP while rest have been given by the smaller parties and Independents.

The Assembly Secretariat is, however, yet to receive, details of the Government business.

There have been reports that the Government could bring certain significant bills during upcoming session of the Legislature.

The bill on Ease of Doing Business, drug menace and others are under consideration of the Government for introduction in the Legislature.

The Ease of Doing Business Ordinance was placed before the Cabinet in its meeting held on August 4 in Srinagar under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah but was deferred as some Ministers wanted presentation from the concerned department. The presentation has already been held.