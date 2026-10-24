Autoimmune disorders take heavy toll on kidneys

Study finds high rates of proteinuria, injury

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 23: Proteinuria, or excess protein in urine, was reported in 89 percent of patients with rheumatic disorders examined in a study at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), while 27.5 percent had acute kidney injury.

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The study of 200 adult patients, evaluated between March 2022 and July 2024, also found hematuria, or blood in urine, in 45.5 percent of participants, highlighting varying patterns of kidney involvement across autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Published in the October 2026 issue of the International Journal of Medical and Biomedical Studies, the study found particularly high rates of acute kidney injury among patients with certain conditions.

Primary antiphospholipid syndrome recorded the highest proportion, with six of eight patients (75 percent) affected, followed by microscopic polyangiitis, at 63.6 percent, and Wegener's granulomatosis, also known as granulomatosis with polyangiitis, at 57.1 percent.

Among patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and documented lupus nephritis, 22 of 66 (33.3 percent) had acute kidney injury.

The proportion was 25 percent among patients with Sjögren's syndrome and 8.7 percent among those with SLE without documented lupus nephritis. Differences across diagnostic groups were statistically significant.

Proteinuria was recorded in all patients in several diagnostic categories, including those with lupus nephritis, microscopic polyangiitis, Wegener's granulomatosis and primary antiphospholipid syndrome.

Among patients with lupus nephritis, 11 of 66 (16.7 percent) had nephrotic-range proteinuria, a severe form involving substantial protein loss through urine. Proteinuria affected 72.2 percent of patients with Sjögren's syndrome.

Hematuria was detected in 91 patients. All seven patients with Wegener's granulomatosis had the condition, as did 72.7 percent of those with microscopic polyangiitis and 75 percent of patients with primary antiphospholipid syndrome.

The study also identified renal tubular acidosis (RTA), a disorder affecting the kidneys' ability to maintain the body's acid-base balance. Distal RTA was found in 20 of 36 patients with Sjögren's syndrome (55.6 percent) and 18 of 35 patients with overlap syndrome or mixed disorders (51.4 percent).

The study population comprised 184 women and 16 men. Lupus nephritis was the largest diagnostic category, accounting for 66 patients, followed by Sjögren's syndrome with 36 and overlap syndrome or mixed disorders with 35.

The researchers recommended systematic kidney assessment, including urine examination, serum creatinine and estimated glomerular filtration rate testing.