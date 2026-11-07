Auto Retail witnesses 28.50 pc annual decline in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: In J&K, for October 2026, the 2-wheeler category witnessed de-growth of 34.10 per cent at 10,472 units in October 2026, as compared to 15,890 units in October 2025 while the 3-wheeler category witnessed slight growth of 6.21 per cent at 1,590 units in October 2026, as compared to 1,497 units in October 2025 and the commercial vehicle category witnessed de-growth of 3.73 per cent at 930 units in October 2026, as compared to 966 units in October 2025.

The construction equipment category witnessed a decent growth of 48.15 per cent at 40 units in October 2026, as compared to 27 units in October 2025 while the passenger vehicle category witnessed de-growth of 27.98 per cent at 6,488 units in October 2026, as compared to 9,009 units in October 2025 and the tractor vehicle category witnessed de-growth of 12.04 per cent at 336 units in October 2026, as compared to 382 units in October 2025.

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In J&K, total retail remained 19,856 in October 2026 as compared to 27,771 in October 2025 thereby registering de-growth of 28.50 per cent YoY while the total retail was 19,856 in October 2026 as compared to 21,234 in September 2026 thereby registering de-growth of 6.5 per cent MoM.

Sanjay Aggarwal, chairperson, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations J&K said, reflecting on October 2026, Auto Retail performance in J&K, October 2026 didn’t achieved the retail goals set by the industry and registered de-growth of 28.50 per cent YoY and 6.5 per cent MoM basis

He said that consumer sentiment in J&K remains an important factor influencing automobile demand. “Continued growth of electric vehicles is positive development for the automobile industry in J&K. The increasing acceptance of EVs reflects a gradual shift in consumer preferences. We believe that improved charging infrastructure, greater product availability and awareness will further strengthen EV adoption in the region,” he maintained adding: “The upcoming festive and marriage seasons are expected to bring renewed momentum to automobile retail in J&K.”