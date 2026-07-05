Authorities withdraw weekly closure of Srinagar Airport

CM thanks Rajnath, Naidu

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, July 4: Srinagar Airport will remain operational on all days this year after authorities withdrew the proposed weekly runway closure, providing major relief to passengers, the tourism industry and businesses across the region.

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In an operational update issued today, airport authorities said there would be no full airfield closure at Srinagar Airport this year.

Flight operations will continue daily during operational hours from 8 am to 5 pm, while night-time runway maintenance will continue until October 2026.

The authorities said the previously proposed Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) providing for a full runway closure on Mondays and Tuesdays has been withdrawn.

Airlines will continue to update their schedules in accordance with the prevailing operational timings.

Passengers have been advised to check the status of their flights with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport and to rely only on official channels for authentic operational updates.

Welcoming the decision, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu for acceding to the J&K Government's request to suspend the proposed airport closure.

In a post on X, Abdullah said the proposed closure would have created significant difficulties for regular travellers and forced tour groups and tourists to cancel their planned visits to Kashmir.

The decision follows Abdullah's June 11 letters to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, urging the Centre to reconsider the proposed closure of Srinagar Airport during the final phase of runway resurfacing in October.

Speaking to reporters here, the Chief Minister said the proposed Monday-Tuesday closure had already begun affecting Kashmir's tourism sector.

"It was a major concern for us. I was speaking to stakeholders in the tourism sector yesterday, and they reported that some tour groups had already started cancelling their bookings," he said.

Omar said he had taken up the issue with the Centre from the time the proposal surfaced by speaking to the Defence Minister and the Civil Aviation Minister, besides raising it with the Prime Minister during a recent meeting.

"It is a relief that the Monday-Tuesday closure has now been withdrawn. We will also make efforts to ensure that when the airport is closed in October, the Centre provides an alternative arrangement for civil flight operations from Awantipora," he said.