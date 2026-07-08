Authorities Issue Fresh Advisory For Amarnath Yatra, Urge Pilgrims To Follow Registration And Safety Guidelines

Srinagar, July 8:The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir, on wensday issued a fresh public advisory for pilgrims undertaking the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026, urging all yatris to strictly adhere to the prescribed registration process and safety guidelines to ensure a smooth, safe and well-organised pilgrimage.

According to the advisory, daily pilgrim limits remain in force in compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. Authorities have appealed to devotees to complete their advance registration before travelling to Jammu and Kashmir and to undertake the pilgrimage only on the date mentioned in their registration permit.

The administration clarified that Tatkal (on-the-spot) registration is available only in limited numbers and is subject to availability. Pilgrims without confirmed registration have been advised to wait patiently for their allotted travel date instead of proceeding towards the Yatra route.

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The advisory further states that registered yatris will not be allowed to travel before their scheduled date, and early arrival will not permit early movement towards the holy cave shrine. Unregistered pilgrims already present in Jammu and Kashmir have also been requested to cooperate with the authorities and await further instructions.

Emphasising that every registered devotee will get an opportunity to perform the pilgrimage as per the prescribed procedure and daily capacity, the administration appealed to all pilgrims to maintain discipline, cooperate with officials on duty, and follow all safety protocols.

The Department of Information and Public Relations said that public cooperation is essential for ensuring a safe, peaceful and spiritually fulfilling Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026, adding that adherence to the guidelines will help facilitate smooth movement and effective management of the annual pilgrimage.(KNC)