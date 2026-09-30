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Authorities Harassing Businessmen By Issuing notices To Shops: CCI President

        Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Arun Gupta said the authorities said authorities are harassing businessmen by issuing notices to shops. He said  notices are issued at some places where the mixed land usage law ...

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Daily Excelsior
04:09 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Arun Gupta said the authorities said authorities are harassing businessmen by issuing notices to shops. He said  notices are issued at some places where the mixed land usage law  exists.

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