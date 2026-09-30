Authorities Harassing Businessmen By Issuing notices To Shops: CCI President
Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Arun Gupta said the authorities said authorities are harassing businessmen by issuing notices to shops. He said notices are issued at some places where the mixed land usage law ...
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Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Arun Gupta said the authorities said authorities are harassing businessmen by issuing notices to shops. He said notices are issued at some places where the mixed land usage law exists.
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