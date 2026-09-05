NEW DELHI, Sep 4 : A high-level Australian regional trade mission to India laid the groundwork to push annual bilateral trade past USD 5 billion, with both sides seeking stronger ties in critical minerals, high technology, infrastructure and tourism.

The trade mission led by New South Wales (NSW) Premier Chris Minns held a series of meetings with top Indian officials and leaders, focusing on significantly ramping up trade and investment ties, in line with New Delhi and Canberra's vision to deepen their partnership to jointly navigate geopolitical upheavals and trade disruptions.

NSW is Australia's most populous state and is home to Sydney, the country's largest city and a major financial, business and education hub.

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The four-day mission to New Delhi and Mumbai, from August 31 to September 3, was led by NSW Premier Minns and Treasurer Daniel Mookhey.

Minns and Mookhey met Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and business leaders.

India was chosen for Minns' first overseas visit as premier, reflecting the importance attached to the relationship with the country, the statement said.

"The clear message we've heard this week is that we're just at the beginning of what this relationship can become," Minns said.

"There's much more we can do in critical minerals, technology, education and tourism," he said.

Minns said NSW's more than 200,000 Indian-born residents gave the state an advantage in strengthening ties with India.

"Our job now is to turn the conversations we've had this week into more investment, jobs and opportunities back home," he said.

Minns and Mookhey held meetings with major Indian companies, including Tata, Mahindra and JSW, on potential investments and expansion opportunities in NSW.

The NSW Government also sought to promote its critical minerals sector among Indian government and industry stakeholders, as India looks to secure supplies of minerals needed to support its manufacturing growth.

The mission saw NSW refresh its sister-state agreement with Maharashtra, with the two governments agreeing to prepare a joint action plan within 90 days to boost trade and investment.

The NSW-owned traffic technology system SCATS also entered into a partnership with Indian IT major HCLTech to explore artificial intelligence to expand the technology's application in India.

The delegation held discussions with Air India on increasing direct flights between India and Sydney, with the NSW Government saying better air connectivity could help boost tourism and business links between the two sides.

The mission also focused on education and research cooperation, including Western Sydney University's new campus in Greater Noida and expanding collaboration between universities in NSW and India.

In the creative sector, NSW announced that the Indian film "Heyy Babyy 2" will be filmed in the Australian state, opening up scope for greater Indian film production there.

The mission also saw NSW Mid North Coast boat builder Steber International partner with Mumbai-based West Coast Marine to explore bringing electric boat technology to India.

The mission concluded with an NSW-India investment forum in Mumbai, bringing together Indian and Australian businesses to explore further investment and commercial opportunities.

The mission also included meetings with community and cultural organisations, including Mumbai's dabbawalas, as part of efforts to strengthen people-to-people links. (PTI)