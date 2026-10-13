Australian batter Smith to undergo concussion assessment after blow on helmet in Durban Test

Durban, Oct 13 : Experienced Australia batter Steve Smith will undergo further concussion assessment after being struck on the helmet by pacer Anrich Nortje during the opening Test against South Africa here.

The 37-year-old was trying to duck under a short-pitched delivery that did not rise as much as he expected on the fourth day of the Kingsmead Test on Monday.

Smith did not take the field when Australia returned to bowl in South Africa's second innings. He will be assessed over the next 24 hours.

Advertisement

"I hope he's OK," all-rounder Beau Webster said during the post-day interaction.

"He obviously copped a nasty knock in the head there... (we are) wishing him all the best. Hopefully, you know, he's back and out of this either tomorrow or in the next Test in Gqeberha," said Webster.

Smith made 27 before falling to spinner Simon Harmer.

Under Cricket Australia's concussion and head trauma policy, Smith would have to observe a minimum 24-hour stand-down period if diagnosed with concussion and cannot return to cricket-related activity until cleared by a medical officer.

Smith has a history of concussion, having missed part of an Ashes Test in 2019 after being struck on the head by England fast bowler Jofra Archer.

Australia are six wickets away from a win in the first Test, with South Africa -- 102 for 4 at close on day 4 -- requiring another 319 runs on the final day.

The second Test of the series is scheduled to begin in Gqeberha on Sunday. PTI