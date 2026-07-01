Australia storms into another Women’s T20 World Cup final after crushing West Indies

LONDON, June 30:

Australia cruised into yet another Women's Twenty20 World Cup final after steamrolling the West Indies by eight wickets at The Oval on Tuesday.

The West Indies made 125-7 and the inadequacy of that total was exposed by Australia hunting it down with seven overs to spare.

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Opener Beth Mooney and Ash Gardner partnered in the seventh over of the chase and smoked the bowlers in an unbeaten combination of 63 runs from 37 balls for a winning 127-2.

Mooney had 61 from 36 balls and her eighth T20 World Cup fifty, tied for the most with New Zealand's Suzie Bates. Gardner had 35 from 20. Undefeated Australia will chase its seventh T20 World Cup crown in its eighth final in 10 tournaments. At Lord's on Sunday it will face host England or South Africa. Their semifinal is on Thursday at The Oval. (AP)