Aurum PropTech acquires  Housing.com to expand biz

NEW DELHI, July 16: Realty firm Aurum PropTech Ltd on Thursday announced the acquisition of property classified platform Housing.com in an all-equity deal, as part of its strategy to expand business.

Housing.com is owned by Australia's REA Group.

In a regulatory filing, Mumbai-based Aurum PropTech said it has entered into a binding share acquisition agreement for 100 per cent stake in Housing.com in an all-equity transaction.

Aurum PropTech will issue 1,97,93,309 equity shares (representing about 20.5 per cent of the enlarged share capital).

Following the transaction, REA India's total shareholding in Aurum PropTech will increase to 24.9 per cent. At the current share price, Aurum's market capitalisation is nearly Rs 1,900 crore on the BSE.

Earlier, Aurum PropTech had bought housing brokerage platform PropTiger from REA Group.

The combination brings together Housing.com and Aurum -- the largest tech-enabled PropTech ecosystem -- into one integrated platform, spanning property discovery, transactions, financing, rentals and management across the real estate life cycle.

Aurum Ventures Founder & CEO Ashish Deora said, "We welcome REA as a significant shareholder in Aurum PropTech as we build the next chapter of Indian PropTech, powered by AI and data."

Bringing marketplace and transactions together on one platform will create compounding synergies that will drive the next phase of value creation, he added.

"The real power lies in the data flywheel as Housing and Aurum platforms work together, every intent, intelligence, transaction, financing and living makes the whole ecosystem smarter, setting a new benchmark for how real estate is discovered, transacted, and serviced in India." (PTI)