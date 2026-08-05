August 5 a day of misfortune for J&K: Itoo

‘NC will continue fight for Statehood, rights’

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 4: Describing August 5, 2019 as the "day of misfortune" for J&K, Minister Sakeena Itoo today said the ruling National Conference (NC) would continue its peaceful struggle until Statehood and the rights of the people of the region are restored.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the Cambridge Phonics & Handwriting Programme here, Itoo said August 5, 2019 marked the day when J&K lost its Statehood, special status, constitutional rights, land safeguards, job protections and identity.

Reiterating the NC's stand, Itoo said the party had consistently opposed the decisions taken on August 5 and would continue to raise its voice until Statehood and the rights of the people were restored.

"NC has always opposed what happened on August 5. We will continue to oppose it until our rights and Statehood are returned. We will keep raising our voice and continue peaceful protests to seek the restoration of Statehood," she said.

Referring to the NC's recent protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Itoo termed it a "landmark demonstration" and said it reflected the party's unwavering commitment to the issue.

"It was only our party that held a protest at Jantar Mantar to demand the restoration of Statehood and the rights of the people of J&K. Our leadership invited all political parties to join us. Those who truly stood with the people participated, while those who have repeatedly betrayed the people stayed away," she said.

She said the participation of people from J&K had made the protest a success and asserted that the party would continue its peaceful campaign for the restoration of Statehood and the rights of the people.

Earlier, Itoo, along with MLA Salman Ali Sagar, attended the launch of the Cambridge Phonics & Handwriting Programme, an initiative aimed at strengthening foundational literacy and language skills among young learners through modern teaching methods.

Addressing the gathering, Itoo stressed the importance of quality early childhood education, saying a strong educational foundation was essential for shaping the future of students.