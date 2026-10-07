NEW YORK, Oct 7: Veteran actor Anupam Kher said the response to his new Hindi play "Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane" across the US and Canada has exceeded his expectations, as he underlined that the audiences' immense appreciation and respect for a production from India "is deeply fulfilling."

The musical comedy-drama, starring Kher and versatile actor Swaroop Sampat, commenced its North American tour on September 5 in Houston to a sold-out show and standing ovation. Since then, it has travelled to Austin, Dallas, Vancouver, Toronto, Los Angeles, San Jose, Columbus and Westbury in New York and is headed to Washington DC, Philadelphia, Edison, Chicago and Boston in the coming days.

"When we set out to take 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' to the US and Canada, I was confident it would do well because we had already performed 10â€“15 shows in India. But the response across cities in US and Canada has exceeded my expectations," Kher told PTI here.

Advertisement

He described the connection with audiences as "extraordinary".

"So many audience members have called it 'India's own Broadway production', which makes me immensely happy and proud of our entire team. To bring a production from India and receive so much love, appreciation and respect is deeply fulfilling," Kher said.

Through the course of the play's screenings across the US, Kher has also been honoured with citations and proclamations from American cities and states for his decades-long contribution to the field of cinema and the arts.

"Being personally honoured with proclamations, commendations and other recognitions has made the journey even more special," he said.

A recognition by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel said that for more than four decades, Kher has "captivated audiences through exceptional performances in hundreds of films, earning numerous honors," including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and National Film Awards.

"The State of Ohio is proud to welcome such an extraordinary international artist," the recognition said.

Mayor of the Town of Cary, North Carolina, Harold Weinbrecht, in a proclamation honouring Kher highlighted his career as an actor spanning more than four decades and more than 550 films across Indian and international cinema.

Kher was lauded for his contribution as an author, educator and director.

"His remarkable career in film, television and theater has reached audiences around the world," while his work as an educator and mentor has helped encourage future generations of performers, it said.

"The Town of Cary is pleased to welcome Kher to our community and recognize the cultural connection fostered through the performing arts and shared experience of storytelling," it said.

Emphasizing that Kher stands as "a titan of versatile acting", the Town of North Hempstead, New York honored him with 'Certificate of Recognition, Achievement, and Appreciation' for his "monumental contribution to Indian and global cinema, from iconic character-defining roles to powerful international masterpieces with prolific career spanning over four decades."

The play received a standing ovation at its New York sold-out showing. While in New York, Kher also met legendary actor Robert De Niro.

"Meeting this legend is always a joy, and once again, one of the most special highlights of my trip to America and Canada," Kher said in a post on Instagram after his meeting with De Niro. "I have the deepest respect for you, both as an actor and a person," Kher said.

Written and directed by Gajendra Ahire, the play explores a myriad of human emotions and relationships as they navigate loneliness and companionship. It marks Sampat's return to the stage after nearly two decades and has an ensemble cast of Meghna Malik, Maya Sharma, Vikas Rawat, Shraddha Mandale and Herman D'Souza. (PTI)