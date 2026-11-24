NEW DELHI, Nov 24: German luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday said it will increase ex-showroom prices of its models in India by up to 2 per cent with effect from January 1, 2027, to offset rising input costs.

The latest hike marks Audi India's second price revision in 2026, as the automaker had previously raised prices by up to 2 per cent across its model range from April 1 this year.

The price revision will be applicable across its model range, the company said in a statement.

"In response to rising input costs, we will be implementing a price revision of up to 2 per cent. This adjustment is essential to maintaining the long-term sustainability of our business. We have kept this revision as measured as possible, and our focus remains on giving customers an ownership experience that solidifies their trust in the brand," Audi India Brand Director Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

Audi India's current portfolio comprises a range of luxury sedans and SUVs, including the A4 and A6 sedans and the Q3, Q5, Q7 and Q8 SUVs. Its performance-oriented offerings include the SQ8 and RS Q8. The company also sells the Q3 in India, with the latest generation launched in October 2026 and locally assembled at the Volkswagen Group's facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. (PTI)