Audi India starts local assembly of Audi Q3 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR, Sept 25: German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Friday started local assembly of its Q3 model at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen plant in Shendra here.

The Audi Q3 India launch is scheduled for October 16, ahead of next month, the company said in a release.

Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine and equipped with Audi's quattro all-wheel drive, the all-new Audi Q3 combines dynamic capabilities. The model also features a range of segment-first features and technologies, further enhancing its appeal to modern luxury car buyers, it added.

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Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said that it is an important milestone for the company in India.

The production of the All-New Audi Q3 reflects the strong capabilities of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility, he added.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director, Audi India, said, "Today marks a significant day for us as we begin production and take another important step towards the launch of the All-New Audi Q3. The Audi Q3 has been an important gateway to the Audi brand, and this new generation is set to build on that success with its distinctive design, progressive technology and dynamic character". (PTI)