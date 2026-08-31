Attempts to divert road macadamisation towards agricultural land: MLA

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 30: Member Legislative Assembly (MLA) Bijbehara, Dr Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri, today alleged that attempts were being made to divert road macadamisation towards agricultural land at GB Khalil to benefit private interests, a day after PWD (R&B) engineers announced a field-duty boycott over the alleged assault of an Assistant Engineer by the MLA.

Veeri alleged that a "land mafia" had purchased agricultural land in the area through distress sales at around Rs 35,000 per marla, with its value expected to rise to nearly Rs 1 lakh per marla if the road was macadamised along the proposed route.

Advertisement

He further alleged that Rs 5 lakh was paid in advance to shift the macadamisation from the habitation area towards agricultural land.

According to Veeri, villagers and the Auqaf Committee had strongly opposed the proposed alignment and raised the issue before him.

He subsequently convened a high-level review meeting attended by the Chief Engineer South, Superintending Engineer and Executive Engineers concerned.

Veeri said it was agreed at the meeting that the road would be developed according to the requirements of the people and along the route recommended by the villagers and the Auqaf Committee.

However, he alleged that when the work began, the Assistant Engineer and his staff started macadamisation towards the agricultural area despite the decision taken at the meeting.

The MLA said he intervened, stopped the work and directed the officials to carry out macadamisation along the route recommended by the villagers and the Auqaf Committee.

Veeri also sought action against the concerned Assistant Engineer, saying attempts to divert attention from the allegations should not obscure the issue of the road alignment.

"The road must serve the people, not private interests," he said.

The MLA's response comes a day after eight PWD (R&B) engineers of the Bijbehara Sub-Division submitted a representation to the Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B) Division Anantnag, alleging that the Assistant Engineer was assaulted by Veeri while performing official duties at GB Khalil.

As a mark of protest, they decided to refrain from field duties related to macadamisation and other works until the matter was appropriately addressed.

They also sought measures to ensure the "safety, dignity and security" of officers while performing their official duties and urged the department to take appropriate action in accordance with the rules.

The allegations of the alleged payment and land purchases made by the MLA could not be independently verified.