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Home / National / Attacks on women 'horrible'; Centre, states should ensure safety: Priyanka Gandhi

Attacks on women 'horrible'; Centre, states should ensure safety: Priyanka Gandhi

WAYANAD (KERALAM), Sep 22: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday raised concern over recent sexual assaults on women in Delhi and Bihar, saying such "horrible" attacks were not only increasing but also becoming more violent. She urged the Centre...

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Daily Excelsior
02:52 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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WAYANAD (KERALAM), Sep 22: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday raised concern over recent sexual assaults on women in Delhi and Bihar, saying such "horrible" attacks were not only increasing but also becoming more violent.

She urged the Centre and state governments to ensure that women can safely venture out on the streets.

Vadra termed the incidents of crimes against women as "horrible" and said that it was always unsafe for women, and now it was becoming even more so. (Agencies)

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