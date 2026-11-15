Attacks in J&K expose BJP’s tall claims of normalcy: Karra

Cong pays tribute to Nehru

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/ JAMMU, Nov 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief, Tariq Karra today said recent attacks in the Kashmir Valley have exposed the Centre's "tall claims" of peace, asserting that the Union Territory was under a "deceptive calm".

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Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function to mark the birth anniversary of the country's first Prime Minister, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Karra said the attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam and the killing of two SPOs in Kishtwar contradicted claims of peace and normalcy in Kashmir and put the Centre under scrutiny.

"Whenever such an incident happens, the Government of India stands in the dock. You must have heard repeatedly, both inside and outside Parliament, whether it is the Prime Minister or the Home Minister; when it suits them, they say Kashmir is very peaceful, and nothing happens there," he said.

PCC chief targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over their statements in which they cite open markets, functioning schools, and the absence of strikes or stone-pelting as evidence of peace in the Valley, saying the security situation on the ground is often overlooked.

"The Centre forgets that this is a deceptive calm. If this is not a deceptive calm, then how do such incidents happen?" he said.

Karra alleged that the Centre tries to project this calm internationally but gets exposed because of its "poor performance and wrong policies".

"Such incidents expose the tall claims of the BJP, including those of the Prime Minister and Home Minister, that everything is hunky-dory. It is a failure of the security apparatus and the policies adopted by the government of India," he added..

Paying tributes to Nehru, Karra described him as one of the senior-most leaders of modern India who made great sacrifices for the country's independence.

He said Nehru laid the foundation of modern India, which was later carried forward by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and other Congress leaders.

Karra said Indian democracy was once admired and followed by countries across the world, with the "Indian type of democracy" around the world, but followed and referred to as the "Indian type of democracy", serving as a model for others.

Meanwhile, in Jammu the party also held a function to celebrate the 137th birth anniversary of Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru.

JKPCC working president, Raman Bhalla presided over the function while senior Congress leaders- Th Balwan Singh, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Ex- MLC Ved Mahajan, Ex- MLA Indu Pawar, Seva Dal chief Vijay Sharma, Amrit Bali, Zahida Khan, Sohit Sharma, Babbal Gupta, Dwarka Choudhary, Sanjeev Panda , Parveen Akhtar, Suman Wazir , Sonu Dogra , Kapil Singh, Sat Pal Spolia, Ashok Bhagat, Vijyant Pathania,Rakesh Sharma Gurmeet Singh and leaders of DCC, Block presidents and many others were present.

Paying rich tributes to Pt Nehru, Bhalla described him as architect of modern India who laid down strong foundations of democracy in the country. He said that Pt Nehru was a great freedom fighter who served the country and spent more than ten years in jail during freedom struggle.

Pt Nehru laid the directions of the foreign policy, economic policy and strengthened the democratic and constitutional institutions in the country and the nation emerged stronger in all spheres of life.

Several prominent leaders of PCC, District and Block functionaries spoke on the occasion and paid rich tributes to the first Prime Minister and recalled his contributions in the freedom struggle and post Independence to build a strong nation.

Many functions were held across Jammu province and Kashmir region at District and Block level to remember the contributions of Pt Nehru.