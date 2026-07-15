Attack on paramilitary base in Karachi last month backed by Afghanistan, says Pakistan

KARACHI, Jul 14 : Terrorists who attacked a paramilitary rangers compound in Karachi last month had backing from Afghanistan, the Home Minister of Pakistan's Sindh province said on Tuesday.

At least three terrorists and three paramilitary soldiers were killed after heavily armed militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attacked a compound belonging to the Sindh Rangers in Karachi on June 28, according to the Pakistan Army.

One terrorist, believed to be an Afghan national, was captured alive, it said.

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Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hasan Lanjar and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur said in a press conference here that the terrorists were getting instructions from Afghanistan until the last stage of the operation.

"Our investigations have concluded that the planning and training of the terrorists took place in Afghanistan," Lanjar said.

SSP Bahadur said the four terrorists were brought from Afghanistan to Karachi.

He said the terrorists were provided weapons, ammunition and suicide jackets by their handler in Karachi.

The attack on the rangers compound was the first major terror attack in the city after 2024.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been strained since late last year as Islamabad has repeatedly said that the Taliban government in Kabul is providing a safe haven to the TTP, accusing them of cross-border attacks.

Pakistan's military has carried out several operations on what they say are hideouts and training centres of the TTP in Afghanistan. (PTI)