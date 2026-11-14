Attack On Nehru 60 Years After Death Testament To His Commitment To India: Priyanka

NEW DELHI, Nov 14: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hailed Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, saying the fact that he is still attacked by those who seek to destroy the Constitution and democracy more than 60 years after his death is a testament to his steadfast commitment to India.

Paying tributes to India's first Prime Minister, the Wayanad MP said Nehru was that unique human being - a revolutionary, a visionary and a builder.

"The fact that he is still attacked by those who seek to destroy our constitution and our democracy more than sixty years after his death is a testament to his steadfast commitment to India," she said on X

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"May his love for our country guide us for always," she added.

Nehru was born on this day in 1889 in Allahabad (now Prayagraj). (AGENCIES)