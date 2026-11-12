Attack On CRPF Post: Search Operation Resumes To Track Down Two Terrorists

Srinagar, Nov 12: Security forces on Thursday resumed the search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district to track down two terrorists, who attacked a CRPF post injuring three personnel, officials said.

Two heavily armed terrorists emerged from a dense cluster of trees and opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post in the South Kashmir district on Wednesday, injuring three CRPF personnel, one of them critically.

The two men disappeared into the forested area after the attack that took place around 2.15 pm near Mir Bazar, about 75 km from Srinagar and just a km from the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

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Immediately after the attack, security launched a massive cordon and search operation in the area to track down the terrorists.

On Thursday morning, the security forces resumed the searches, the officials said.

They said the forces have erected barricades and deployed armoured vehicles at several places in the district.

Checking and frisking of vehicles is being undertaken at the security check-points as a tight vigil is being maintained.

The security agencies are using human and technical intelligence to aid the operation, the officials added. (Agencies)