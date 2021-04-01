Attack on Councillors in Sopore

I t must have shockingly opened the eyes of those misguided and misled people choosing the gun as their aim in life that positive changes are fast taking place in Jammu and Kashmir both politically and economically. Hartals and shut downs over drop of a hat are chapters closed for ever. Democratic process right from grass root levels has been taking place which resulted in overwhelming majority of people, among them many women casting votes to elect their representatives to three tier Panchayati system in Jammu and Kashmir. In other words, any attack on or harm to the elected representatives of the people was tantamount to attack on the common people. If it is not their utter frustration and dejection, what else is it to target Municipal Councillors and a Police personnel in Sopore in Kashmir’s Baramulla district. In this cowardly attack, all three of them were martyred. However, the question is as to what is the vast security apparatus in Kashmir doing in preempting such satanic acts of terrorists? It is not the solitary dastardly and treacherous act of the gunmen still active in some parts of the valley and repeated acts over the last few months on pointed soft targets should have enabled the security forces evolve a foolproof mechanism to frustrate and nip such attacks. Had the Chairman Municipal Committee Sopore taken all security precautions and also duly informed the Police about the municipal meeting in his office? We talk of providing PSOs to the people of vulnerable group but what were as many as four PSOs deployed there doing and why did they not retaliate? Before engaging the PSOs, full and proper verification about their antecedents should be made.