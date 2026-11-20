LG Chairs High-Level Security And Administrative Review Meeting For Jammu Division

Jammu, Nov 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting with Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, and senior officials to review the security scenario, winter readiness, and key infrastructure projects across Jammu Division.

During the meeting, the discussion focussed on strengthening security frameworks and implementing actionable roadmaps to ensure lasting peace and accelerate development process in the region.

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Lauding the Administration and J&K Police for the peaceful conduct of the ‘Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan,’ the Lieutenant Governor stressed that the anti-drug drive must continue with the same intensity.

The Lieutenant Governor directed officials to look beyond traditional policing and work towards completely dismantling the terror and separatist ecosystem. He called for intensified winter surveillance, security preparedness and complete operational control.

“Our goal cannot stop at neutralising terrorists. We must tear down the entire terrorist, separatist ecosystem that sustains them,” Lieutenant Governor directed the police official.

He instructed Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to appoint dedicated nodal officers and set district-specific targets for the seizure and forfeiture of properties linked to anti-national elements.

“Attaching and forfeiting properties linked to terrorist and separatist elements must be treated as a top priority,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor asked the officers to make sure that grievances of common man are heard.

“Ensuring that citizens' grievances receive a fair hearing is a core duty, requiring a dedicated institutional mechanism for grievance redressal with zero tolerance for negligence at any level,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor further directed for strict vigilance against encroachments along the Line of Control and the International Border (IB). He directed for crackdown against illegal mining, drugs and bovine smuggling and establishing joint social media cells to counter fake news.

“Operations against narco-terrorists must continue relentlessly. We must aim to completely dismantle the narco-terror ecosystem,” he said.

The meeting also reviewed the progress achieved under the Vibrant Villages Programme across Jammu Division.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr. Sajjan Singh Yadav; DGP Nalin Prabhat; Additional Chief Secretary Home Department Chandraker Bharti; Special DG Coordination PHQ S.J.M. Gillani; Commissioner Secretary GAD M. Raju; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Govind Jaiswal; IGP Jammu Terjinder Singh; Divisional Commissioner Jammu Vikas Kundal; Range DIGs, DCs, SSPs, and other senior officers.