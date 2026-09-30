Atiqa Mir wins gold in Int’l Karting event in Greece

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 29: Eleven-year-old Atiqa Mir of Ganderbal has brought laurels to Jammu & Kashmir and India by winning a gold medal in karting at the Champions of the Future Academy Program in Greece.

Competing in the OK-NJ Junior category, Atiqa displayed skill, composure and determination to secure the top position at the international event, as per handout issued.

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Her achievement is being hailed as a significant milestone for the young karting talent, who has emerged as an inspiration for budding sportspersons in Jammu & Kashmir. The performance also underlines the importance of professional coaching, expert mentorship, structured training and sustained support in helping young athletes compete at the international level.

National Sports Club lauded Atiqa, her family, coaches and all those associated with her journey, describing the achievement as a proud moment for Jammu & Kashmir and the country.

The club said Atiqa's success would encourage more youngsters to take up sports and pursue their ambitions with discipline and dedication. It also wished the young champion continued success and many more achievements while representing India at international competitions.