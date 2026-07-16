Athlete runs 119 kms for drug free J&K campaign

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Srinagar, July 15: Twenty-two-year-old athlete Ibadat Wali today became the first athlete from North Kashmir to complete a 119-km solo run from Lal Chowk in South Kashmir's Anantnag to the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Baramulla.

He covered the distance in 10 hours and 55 minutes to spread the message of the Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan.

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Beginning his run at 5:25 am, Ibadat completed the challenging route on foot despite suffering minor injuries along the way.

He said the initiative was aimed at encouraging people, particularly the youth, to stay away from drug abuse, value life and adopt a healthy, disciplined and active lifestyle.

"My message is to make J&K drug-free and make people value life," he said. "I want to contribute towards a drug-free J&K. Through this run, I wanted to promote the Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan launched by the Lieutenant Governor."

Describing the challenge, Ibadat said he ran continuously from Anantnag to Baramulla after starting at 5:25 am.

"I reached Baramulla after covering 119 kilometres in 10 hours and 55 minutes," he said.

"Nobody has ever done this before from North Kashmir. I wanted to promote the Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan."

Despite sustaining minor injuries during the run, Ibadat said he remained determined to complete the challenge and acknowledged the support extended by various government departments throughout the journey.

On his arrival at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Baramulla, Pranjal J. Hazarika, received the athlete and congratulated him on the achievement.

Hazarika lauded Ibadat's determination and appreciated his efforts to promote a drug-free society through sports.

He said such initiatives motivate young people to pursue fitness, resilience and positive values while reinforcing the message of the Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan.

Urging youth to actively participate in sports, Hazarika said physical activity not only promotes health but also serves as an effective means of steering young people away from substance abuse and towards a constructive lifestyle.

Later, former President of the Municipal Council Baramulla, Tauseef Raina, along with Ibadat's coach, friends and family members, felicitated the athlete in recognition of his endurance feat and his efforts to spread awareness against drug abuse through sports.

The run was organised as part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan, which seeks to mobilise public participation in the fight against drug abuse and promote a healthier, drug-free society across J&K.