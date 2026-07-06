Athawale reviews social welfare initiatives in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

Leh, July 5:Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, Ramdas Athawale, arrived in Ladakh on an official visit today and was accorded a warm traditional welcome with Daman and Surna, reflecting the region's rich cultural heritage.

On his arrival, the Minister was received by Secretary, Social and Tribal Welfare, Nidhi Malik, Director, Social and Tribal Affairs, and other senior officers of the department.

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The Minister chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the Department of Social and Tribal Affairs to assess the implementation, progress and impact of various social welfare programmes and flagship initiatives being implemented across the Union Territory. The meeting focused on strengthening welfare delivery mechanisms, ensuring effective implementation of centrally sponsored schemes and addressing key challenges in the social welfare sector.

During the meeting, the Director, Social and Tribal Affairs, made a detailed presentation highlighting the status of major schemes and programmes.

Reviewing the implementation of these initiatives, Athawale sought detailed updates on the functioning of old age homes in Leh and Kargil under the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana and emphasised the need to ensure quality care and dignity for senior citizens. He also reviewed the demographic profile of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Ladakh, the number of pension beneficiaries, and the overall outreach of social security schemes across the Union Territory.

The Minister further examined the progress of assistive device distribution through ALIMCO and stressed the importance of ensuring timely availability of wheelchairs and other assistive aids to persons with disabilities. He also reviewed the status of the District De-Addiction Centres (DDACs) in Leh and Kargil, including issues related to staff salaries, operational requirements and measures for strengthening drug demand reduction programmes in the region.

Emphasising the need for a robust and responsive social welfare system, Athawale directed the department to strengthen institutional infrastructure, enhance manpower, ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes in the newly created districts and maintain close monitoring of programme outcomes. He underscored the importance of delivering welfare benefits efficiently so that every eligible beneficiary, particularly those belonging to vulnerable and marginalised communities, receives timely support.