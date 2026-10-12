Athawale backs EC over voter deletions, says CEC won’t resign

‘Pak should stop terrorism, maintain peaceful relations with India’

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, Oct 11: Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale today defended the Election Commission's decision to revise electoral rolls, saying Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar won't resign despite protests by the opposition over alleged voter deletions.

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Addressing a press conference here, Athawale said the Election Commission had removed names after reviewing electoral rolls and that the opposition's allegations of vote theft were unjustified.

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"However much you protest, Gyanesh Kumar will not resign," Athawale said, adding that the revision was aimed at removing duplicate entries, names of deceased voters and other ineligible entries from electoral rolls.

The Minister said the opposition, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was wrong to accuse the Election Commission of deliberately deleting votes. He said that political parties' polling agents were present during vote counting, making allegations of vote theft unjustified.

Athawale criticised the protest in New Delhi, saying political parties had the right to protest in a democracy but should not cause inconvenience to the public or create disorder.

He also said people whose names had been wrongly deleted from electoral rolls should approach the authorities to have them restored, stressing that every eligible citizen had the right to vote.

Referring to the protest by the Cockroach Janata Party, Athawale alleged that protesters had broken barricades and tried to move towards Parliament and a railway station, forcing police to intervene.

"If you want to protest, then you can do it. You have the right to do it. But if people have a problem with the protest, then every Government does the job of arresting the protesters," he said.

He questioned the party's participation in the protest demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, saying it had earlier raised concerns over the alleged NEET examination paper leak to seek justice for students.

Recalling his own experience, Athawale said he and his supporters had also faced police action during protests in Maharashtra. He said he had been detained while travelling to Nagpur for a demonstration against atrocities on Dalits.

On the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister said the Union Government had promised to restore the region's statehood but did not specify a timeline.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah know when it will happen, but the Government has promised to restore statehood," he said, expressing hope that the decision could be taken soon.

Athawale said the Centre is committed to the development of Jammu and Kashmir and that he had sought an appointment with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to discuss issues concerning the region. He also expressed his intention to meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, Athawale said it had paved the way for the implementation of the Indian Constitution and reservation benefits for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also called on Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism and maintain peaceful relations with India, saying the people of both countries would benefit from peace and cooperation.

Athawale said his party would continue working for the welfare of people in Jammu and Kashmir.