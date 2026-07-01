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Home / Business / ATF price cut by Rs 5/litre to  Rs 110 on softer global oil prices

ATF price cut by Rs 5/litre to  Rs 110 on softer global oil prices

NEW DELHI, July 1:  Jet fuel or ATF price was cut by Rs 5 per litre on Wednesday on softening international oil prices. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) now costs Rs 110 a litre in Delhi, industry sources said. This is...

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Daily Excelsior
01:43 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, July 1:  Jet fuel or ATF price was cut by Rs 5 per litre on Wednesday on softening international oil prices.
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) now costs Rs 110 a litre in Delhi, industry sources said.
This is the first reduction since the West Asia crisis led to a spike in jet fuel rates to a record high. (PTI)
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