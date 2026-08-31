ATA J&K joins national agitation against blanket TET enforcement

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 30: A delegation of the All Teachers Association Jammu & Kashmir (ATA J&K), led by President Mrignayani Slathia, actively took part in a major national demonstration and convention organized under the banner of the Joint Teachers Front (JTF) .

Following the denial of administrative permission for the planned protest at Jantar Mantar, teacher representatives from across the country converged at Jat Mitra Mandal in Keshav Puram, Delhi, to register strong resistance against the enforcement of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on in-service teachers.

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Addressing the convention, the ATA J&K leadership raised critical concerns over the severe professional crisis confronting serving teachers across the country, particularly following the Supreme Court's judgment in Anjuman Ishaat-e-Taleem Trust versus the State of Maharashtra & Others.

The association pointed out that under the interpretation of the said verdict, even teachers appointed prior to enforcement of RTE Act, 2009 have not been spared or exempted from the mandatory requirement of TET, overturning long-standing transitional protections.

Highlighting the distinct constitutional and statutory scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, Mrignayani Slathia emphasized that the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, along with NCTE regulations and notifications, was made applicable to the Union Territory of J&K only on October 31, 2019. The leadership argued that teachers recruited in J&K prior to October 31, 2019, entered service under valid, legally binding state recruitment rules in force at the time.

"Since the governing statutory framework itself did not exist in J&K before that date, subjecting pre-2019 appointees to retrospective requirements amounts to clear discrimination and violates Article 14 of the Constitution of India," she explained.

Mrignayani Slathia made an impassioned appeal to the Union Government for a lasting legislative resolution. She urged the Central Government to immediately come to the rescue of the teaching community by amending Section 23(2) of the RTE Act, 2009. She demanded that the statute must expressly provide that the minimum qualifications prescribed under Section 23(1) shall not be required to be acquired by teachers appointed prior to the enforcement of the RTE Act.