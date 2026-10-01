At UPSC Centenary, Modi Calls For 'Nation First, Citizen First' Approach In Civil Services

NEW DELHI, Oct 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for a renewed focus on public service and citizen-centric governance as he participated in the centenary celebrations of the union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in New Delhi, marking the culmination of year-long celebrations that began on October 1 last year.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said the occasion was not merely a celebration of 100 years of the UPSC but also a celebration of the institution's legacy and the aspirations of millions of young Indians who seek to enter public service every year.

"Today is a celebration of 100 years of the UPSC, but it is also a celebration of a legacy. It is a celebration of the aspirations that millions of young people live every year," the Prime Minister said.

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He added that the centenary also represented the faith that citizens place in the institution. "It is a celebration of the trust that every Indian has in this institution," Modi said.

Emphasising the values that should guide public administration, the Prime Minister said civil servants must always remember two fundamental principles - "Nation First" and "Citizen First".

Modi said the country needed young people to enter public services because they were motivated by the opportunity to serve citizens rather than the attraction of public office.

"We have to bring such young people into public services who are attracted not by public office, but by public service," he said.

He argued that recruitment examinations should therefore assess more than a candidate's knowledge and academic capabilities. "It is necessary that the recruitment examination does not only assess how much a candidate knows. It should also see why that young person wants to enter the civil services," Modi said.

Highlighting the importance of citizen-centric administration, the Prime Minister invoked the principle of "Nagrik Devo Bhava", saying citizens should be treated with the highest respect and their service should remain the foremost priority of public servants.

"Our mantra is 'Nagrik Devo Bhava'. This means that for us, the citizen of the country is no less than a deity. For us, serving the citizen is paramount," he said.

Modi also said India in the 21st century was moving forward with a new work culture, whose core principles were "Pro-People, Pro-Active, Good Governance".

The UPSC, established in its present form under the constitutional framework, plays a central role in the recruitment of officers to India's higher civil services through competitive examinations. Its centenary celebrations, which began on October 1 last year, have brought together stakeholders associated with public administration, recruitment and civil services from across the country.

The centenary event in New Delhi thus marked a milestone for an institution that has been closely associated with the selection of India's civil servants and the evolution of the country's administrative system. Modi's address focused on the need to align that process with the aspirations of young Indians and the changing expectations of citizens in a 21st-century governance framework. (Agencies)