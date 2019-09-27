At UNGA, PM Modi asks int’l community to stand united against terrorism

UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exhorted the international community to stand united against terrorism, which he described as one of the biggest challenges not for any single country, but for the entire world.

Addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Modi lamented on the lack of unanimity amongst the member states on the issue of terrorism, saying it dents those very principles, that are the basis for the creation of the United Nations.

“We believe, that this is one of the biggest challenges, not for any single country, but for the entire world and humanity,” Modi said while speaking in Hindi. This was his second address to the General Debate at the UN, five years after his maiden speech as Indian Prime Minister in 2014. (AGENCIES)