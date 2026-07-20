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Home / International / At least 930 people have died  in Congo's Ebola outbreak

At least 930 people have died  in Congo's Ebola outbreak

BUNIA (Congo), July 20:  At least 930 people have died in Congo's Ebola outbreak, the country's Ministry of Health said. The deaths were recorded out of the 2,344 cases confirmed as of Saturday, the health ministry said overnight into Monday....

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Daily Excelsior
05:25 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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BUNIA (Congo), July 20:  At least 930 people have died in Congo's Ebola outbreak, the country's Ministry of Health said.
The deaths were recorded out of the 2,344 cases confirmed as of Saturday, the health ministry said overnight into Monday. Thirty-seven new deaths were recorded in the previous 24 hours in one of the highest single-day totals.
The Ebola outbreak that was declared in eastern Congo on May 15 is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak on record. The Bundibugyo virus responsible for the outbreak is less common than others that cause Ebola disease, and there is no approved vaccine or treatment. (AP)
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