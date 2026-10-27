At Least 62 People Killed In Attack On Community In Northeastern Nigeria

Abuja (Nigeria), Oct 27: At least 62 people have been killed after gunmen attacked a community in northeastern Nigeria, the country's emergency agency said Tuesday.

The attack, reportedly carried out by criminals known as bandits, happened on Friday in Binnari community located in the Karim-Lamido local government area of Taraba state, and also wounded 52 other people and displaced thousands, according to Ladan Ayuba, the state head of the National Emergency Management Agency.

Attacks by bandits are common across northern Nigeria, where armed groups carry out attacks against civilian populations. (AP)