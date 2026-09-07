At Least 5 Dead After Amazon Cargo Plane Barreled Off Runway At Miami Airport

MIAMI, Sept 7: An Amazon cargo plane barreled off a runway at Miami International Airport, killing at least five people as it struck vehicles and burst into flames, authorities said.

The aircraft overran the runway around 2 p.m. after arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Five people were killed, three critically injured and two others hospitalized with less severe injuries, Miami-Dade County officials told a news conference.

More than 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the crash, arriving to find the aircraft on fire as crews worked to extinguish the flames and assess patients.

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The Prime Air plane came to rest beside a roadway near two semi-trucks, according to images from the scene. The aircraft appeared to be resting on its belly and was largely intact despite the fire.

The flight had been operated by 21 Air, a cargo carrier based in North Carolina. The 32-year-old Boeing 767 was originally built to carry passengers and flew for several airlines for more than two decades before being converted to a cargo plane in 2015, according to flight-tracking site Flightradar24.

About 250 flights were delayed at the airport late afternoon Sunday, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight disruptions.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering information about the crash.

"We're working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a social media post. "Right now, our absolute priority is the safety, well-being, and care of everyone involved." (Agencies)