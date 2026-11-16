At least 17 people killed in  separate shootings in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16: Two separate shootings in South Africa left at least 17 people dead, police said Monday.

Nine people were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a shack in the informal settlement of Jeffsville near South Africa's capital, Pretoria, police said. Eight others were found dead inside a bullet-riddled vehicle in Sweetwaters outside the city of Pietermaritzburg.

The motives for the two shootings have not been established, police said.

The shooting in Jeffsville reportedly took place on Sunday night and no arrests have been made.

In Pietermaritzburg, police said they had not yet identified the victims or suspects.

Several mass shootings linked to criminal gangs have occurred recently.

In September, three gunmen barged into a small house in an impoverished neighbourhood near the coastal city of Durban and opened fire on people attending a party, killing at least 11, including a pregnant woman.

In June, multiple shooters killed 12 people in a poor neighbourhood in Johannesburg in an attack that police linked to criminal gangs.

Two mass shootings two weeks apart in December last year killed 21 people. They were also carried out by multiple gunmen. (AP)