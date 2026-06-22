At Least 12 Students Killed In Lucknow Building Fire; Several Trapped

LUCKNOW, June 22: At least 12 students were killed after a massive fire blazed through a three-floor commercial building in a residential area in north Lucknow on a busy Monday afternoon, trapping several people.

Eyewitnesses said several people jumped out of the building as fire engulfed the structure that houses a pet clinic as well as a centre for students.

Fourteen fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were deployed to control the blaze that was reported at around 3 pm from the building located at Usha Mehta Marg in the Aliganj area.

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“The fire broke out suddenly. It was an animation centre. While there is no immediate clarity about the sequence of events, it seems that the children ran towards the back side when the fire broke out… but they couldn’t survive. While there is no clarity about the exact figure, but I saw 11-12 bodies with my own eyes,” Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who was at the site, told reporters.

PTI witnessed 11 people, who were caught in the blaze, being taken out of the building during the rescue operation. Some were carried in body bags while others were wrapped in blankets.

They were brought out from the terrace of an adjoining building, where rescue teams had drilled two large openings into the affected building to gain access while the fire was still raging.

Senior officials, including Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna and Lucknow Police Commissioner Amrendra Sengar, reached the spot to monitor the rescue operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the loss of life and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cut short his visit to Aligarh and returned to Lucknow after receiving information about the fire tragedy.

The building is located in the premium residential Aliganj neighbourhood dotted by commercial spaces, including coaching centres and cafes, and is walking distance to the Purania market. (Agencies)