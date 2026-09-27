BUKAVU (Congo), Sept 27: A vessel carrying traders capsized in Lake Kivu in eastern Congo, killing at least 12 and leaving dozens missing, authorities said Sunday.

The vessel was carrying more than 50 people when it capsized on Saturday night in the Idjwi territory, in South Kivu province, said Felix Habiragi, chief of the village of Kisheke near the scene of the accident.

He said that about 15 people have been rescued. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. (AP)