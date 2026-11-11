At Least 10 Police Personnel, Including DSP, Killed In Terrorist Attack In Pak’s KP

PESHAWAR, Nov 11: At least 10 police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a sub-inspector, were killed on Wednesday when terrorists attacked a police team during an operation in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a media report.

The attack occurred in Kohat's Gambat area, the Express Tribune newspaper said.

The police team was heading to conduct a raid against illegal gold mining when it came under fire in the Darbokach Jalandhar Banda area, located between Kohat and Karak, Kohat police spokesperson Muhammad Nauman Zeb said.

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The attackers reportedly opened fire on police personnel from hilltops, resulting in casualties and damage to police vehicles.

The deceased included DSP Gambat Haider Zaman and Sub-Inspector Mukhtiar, Zeb said.

Five police mobile vehicles were also set on fire during the assault, he said.

The police spokesperson said the attackers continued firing at police personnel, resulting in a heavy exchange of fire.

Additional police vehicles were dispatched to the scene, while a heavy police contingent was called in to respond to the attack. (Agencies)