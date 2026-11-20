NOVELLO (Italy), Nov 20: When an underweight hoglet arrives at Italy's only hedgehog rescue centre, it is placed in an incubator, given fluids and oxygen if needed, and assigned a name - a small gesture of hope that it will survive.

Prolonged drought and unusually high summer temperatures linked to climate change have made the La Ninna rescue centre in northern Italy's Piedmont region busier than ever. The centre cared for 450 animals two years ago and more than 700 last year, with a similar number expected this year.

"We're in the middle of autumn, and we are literally being inundated with tiny hedgehogs weighing 100 to 200 grams (3.5 to 7 ounces)," said veterinarian Massimo Vacchetta, who founded the centre 14 years ago after recognising the animals' increasing vulnerability. "They were born late in the season because of global warming and cannot survive outside."

A hedgehog needs to weigh at least 700 grams to hibernate successfully, Vacchetta said.

A decade ago, late-season second litters typically arrived by early September. Now, some are born as late as November, leaving the hoglets too little time to get to a healthy hibernation weight before winter.

The centre, funded mostly through donations, has eight full-time staff along with a host of volunteers. It is equipped like an emergency clinic, with incubators, ultrasound equipment and oxygen tanks.

Staff members name the animals to distinguish them and as "a form of hope," said Elisa Mangione, who wore a hedgehog-print medical top.

"It is precisely that name that gives them existence; they are here for a purpose, and with the goal of returning to their natural habitat," Mangione said.

By mid-November, the centre was caring for some 300 hedgehogs and Vacchetta was expecting another 100 to 200 before winter. About two-thirds were hoglets. The rest were adults that were either ill or severely malnourished due to a shortage of insects and other invertebrates, whose populations have been affected by drought and high temperatures.

The food shortage has forced the nocturnal animals to forage even during the day, Vacchetta said.

"All those arriving now will stay until spring because, obviously, the conditions outside don't allow them to survive," Vacchetta said.

Most are found locally, but thanks to word of mouth and social media, reports of hedgehogs in distress arrive from all over Italy. In such cases, the centre offers practical advice or suggests taking the animal to the nearest wildlife conservation centre.

To better understand what puts the animals under stress, the carcasses of those that do not survive are sent to the University of Turin for examination.

"We are seeing an increase in infectious agents, biological agents, primarily bacteria and various parasites," said Maria Teresa Capucchio, associate professor at the University of Turin's veterinary sciences department.

Warming temperatures mean hedgehogs are still wandering the countryside as winter begins instead of hibernating, and they start emerging as early as February, before the insects they feed on are available, she said.

Illness, food shortages and increasing exposure to human activity - including agricultural chemicals, netting and traffic - are all contributing to declining hedgehog numbers, she said.

While hedgehogs are at risk of extinction in England, this is not yet the case in Italy, Capucchio said.

Vacchetta and his team are working to give as many as possible a chance of survival.

"We are on the front lines of the battle to defend animals, which are facing a major crisis due to climate change," Vacchetta said. "People do not realise the gravity of the situation because these are silent deaths. Animals fall ill and die far from our sight." (AP)