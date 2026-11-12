At IAF Commanders' Meet, Rajnath Calls For Sharper Surveillance, 'Element Of Surprise'

NEW DELHI, Nov 12: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday urged the military to strengthen both the offensive and defensive aspects of the "element of surprise" to maintain combat readiness against conventional and emerging threats posed by the evolving nature of modern warfare.

In an address at the Air Force Commanders' Conference, he emphasised the need to continue bolstering intelligence and surveillance capabilities and identify potential threats before they unfold.

The defence minister added that a rapidly shifting security environment demands continuous adaptation and a forward-looking approach to military preparedness.

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"Our defence forces must develop capabilities and methods that leave the adversary with no time to react or recover, while simultaneously ensuring that we are never caught off guard by an unexpected move from the enemy," he said.

Singh asserted that contemporary conflicts are extending beyond traditional battlefields into non-contact domains.

"Surprise can manifest in various forms, both conventional and electronic. Our intelligence and surveillance mechanisms must be further strengthened and operational preparedness enhanced to ensure that our personnel remain alert, agile and equipped to respond effectively to any emerging challenge," he added.

Referring to the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts, the defence minister said drones and air defence systems have emerged as critical components of modern warfare.

He exhorted the Air Force commanders to remain prepared for emerging challenges such as kamikaze drones, surveillance and counter-drone operations.

He minister called upon the Indian Air Force (IAF) to develop dedicated doctrines and architectures for emerging domains of warfare, including electronic, cyber and space.

Singh emphasised that enhanced preparedness in these domains would strengthen the ability to address future challenges.

"Victory in future conflicts would depend not merely on the number of aircraft, but also on technological sophistication, speed of response and precision of preparations," he said, urging the commanders to make these emerging challenges a core priority, with focus on integrating them into institutional thinking, planning and operational processes.

Singh said the defence forces are undergoing a transformative phase, encompassing reforms in wide-ranging areas, including organisational structures, jointness and integration.

He commended the IAF for effectively implementing its doctrines and operational methods during and after Operation Sindoor, appreciating the professionalism, restraint and judgement demonstrated by the air warriors in successfully executing their assigned tasks.

The lessons learnt during the operation were clearly reflected in the IAF's evolving operational procedures, particularly through the increased emphasis on drones and air defence systems, which are vital to national security, he said.

These lessons, he added, are shaping the pace and direction of the transformative changes underway in the defence forces.

Highlighting the coordinated and complementary contributions of all the three services demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, Singh congratulated them for the synergy and integration.

He underlined that jointness and integrated efforts must continue to guide military planning and operational execution.

While appreciating the IAF for enhancing the skills and capabilities of its personnel in keeping with rapid technological advancements, Singh urged the commanders to sustain efforts towards training air warriors in emerging technologies.

He underscored the importance of leveraging the technological knowledge and expertise of young recruits, stating that their capabilities could contribute significantly to stronger decision-making and organisational development.

On the two-year extension granted to the Agniveers, Singh stated that the decision was taken following feedback received from the defence forces.

He reiterated the Government's commitment to incorporating the services' suggestions into policy decisions and expressed confidence that the "Second Tour of Duty" for the Agniveers would contribute to further bolstering the three services.

As part of the commanders' conference, the defence minister launched a suite of artificial intelligence (Al) applications developed in-house by the IAF's Al Centre of Excellence.

The applications will be utilised to automate and expedite tasks across the domains of operations, administration and aerospace safety, and are deployed on the IAF's secure network.

The initiative marks a significant milestone in the force's pursuit of technology-driven transformation and enhanced operational capabilities, the defence ministry said. (Agencies)