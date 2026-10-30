At a new Amsterdam museum, humans are caged  as dead animals hang and roam around them

AMSTERDAM, Oct 30: Look up as you enter Amsterdam's new Art Zoo museum, and a 12-foot crocodile stares down at you, mouth open, ready to chomp.

The taxidermic reptile is one of hundreds of preserved creatures on display, alongside artfully arranged piles of bones, illuminated tulips encased in apothecary jars and a cabinet of grotesque fish.

While it's not a Halloween-themed museum, the show should appeal to anybody looking for something a little dark this spooky season.

"It was a little creepy," admitted Tomas Vasko, a Slovak living in the Dutch capital, after touring the museum on a dark October day.

Art Zoo is the creation of Dutch artists Jaap Sinke and Ferry van Tongeren, who draw inspiration from "wunderkammers," or curiosity cabinets collected by wealthy Europeans in the 16th and 17th centuries to showcase objects from the natural world.

"The main thing is that we like storytelling with the animals," van Tongeren told The Associated Press. "We like to add drama. We add an attitude to the animals, where traditional taxidermists just want to mimic nature."

Behind him, a cheetah slouched in an alcove under the watchful eye of a cassowary.

In natural history museums, animals are posed as they could be seen in the wild. At the Art Zoo, a Japanese giant spider crab stretches its 6-foot legs above a doorway beside the leg bones of a mastodon that nearly reaches the ceiling.

The duo rose to fame in 2015 after shark-pickling artist Damien Hirst purchased their entire exhibition from a London art show.

Unlike at a traditional zoo, the human visitors are confined, not the animals. The display rooms in the 17th-century canal house where the Art Zoo is located are enclosed by brooding, black metal cages.

"We really like the concept of having all the people in a cage and then all the animals free," van Tongeren says. "In that way, the whole building becomes one artwork."

None of the animals in the eclectic collection were taken from the wild.

"All our animals come from zoos where they died of natural causes," said Sinke. Still, he acknowledged that the paperwork can be challenging. The pair primarily obtained specimens from Europe to ensure they know the history of the animals.

Sinke and van Tongeren actually consider themselves an artistic trio, crediting naturalist Charles Darwin as the third contributor to their work. They pitched the concept of the museum as the return of Darwin's wonder.

In a nod to the man who developed the first scientific theory of evolution, one wall display contains a series of Darwin busts, turned sideways. Sinke and van Tongeren see an amusing irony in honouring Darwin inside a building that once housed the Biblical Museum.

Not everything in the collection is a real animal. Underneath the crocodile suspended from the ceiling is a wall of Jenny Hanivers, ray carcasses modified into grotesque creatures by 16th-century sailors who presented the macabre beasts as real sea monsters to gullible collectors.

Their misshapen faces appear to keep a beady eye on museum guests as they walk from caged room to caged room. (AP)