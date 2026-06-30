AT-03 South bound tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar Highway ready, opening soon

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, June 29: In a major milestone for road infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, the newly constructed 3.5-km AT-03 south bound tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been completed and is ready for traffic.

The tunnel, connecting Panthyal with Digdool in Ramban district, is expected to be opened before the starting of Shri Amarnath Yatra.

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Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 846 crore, the tunnel has been developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as part of the ongoing modernization of the strategically important Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Speaking on the development, Harish Kunja, Technical Manager, Sarla Project Works Pvt. Ltd., said, "The tunnel would provide a safer, faster and all-weather route by bypassing the vulnerable Khooni Nala and Panthyal stretches, which have long been prone to landslides, shooting stones, flash floods, road accidents and frequent traffic disruptions."

"For decades, the Khooni Nala and Panthyal sections have remained among the most hazardous stretches of NH-44, particularly during the monsoon season, often leading to prolonged road closures and posing serious risks to commuters. With the commissioning of the new tunnel, these accident-prone sections will be completely bypassed, ensuring smoother and more reliable movement of passenger and freight traffic," he added.

The project is also expected to significantly facilitate the movement of pilgrims during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2026 by reducing travel time, easing congestion and improving safety on the highway.

The completion of the tunnel has been welcomed by local residents, transporters and stakeholders in the tourism sector, who described it as a game-changing infrastructure project.

Besides enhancing road safety, the tunnel is expected to promote tourism, improve trade and commerce and strengthen year-round connectivity between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley.

The commissioning of the AT-03 south bound tunnel marks another important milestone in the ongoing upgradation of NH-44, underscoring the Government's focus on developing resilient infrastructure and ensuring seamless connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir.