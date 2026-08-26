Astro India Mahindra unveils ‘BE 6 SPORTEQ’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 25: Astro India Automobile, authorised dealer of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd unveiled BE 6 SPORTEQ at a function held here today.

The launch was graced by Chairman Mohinder Gupta, Managing Director VikramMahajan, Director Satyam Gupta, Dr C D Gupta and SP Shwetambri Sharma.

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Combining bold design, exhilarating performance, advanced artificial intelligence and immersive in-car technology, the BE 6 SPORTEQ represents the next exciting chapter in Mahindra’s electric mobility journey.

A key highlight of the new series is the introduction of Battery as a Service (BaaS), making electric mobility more accessible than ever.

The BE 6 SPORTEQ range starts at an attractive Rs 11.45 lakh with BaaS, with battery usage priced at Rs 3.75 per kilometre.

The SPORTEQ series introduces a futuristic three-screen, coast-to-coast digital cockpit, available from the TWO variant onwards. Powered by MAIA, Mahindra’s Artificial Intelligence Architecture, it features six all-new TEQ Suites, delivering a more intelligent, connected, personalised and entertaining driving experience.

The standout TEQ_Talk, built with Google Gemini, serves as a next-generation conversational companion, enabling natural interaction for vehicle controls, navigation, music, news and much more. Other TEQ Suites offer exciting features such as karaoke, in-car gaming, private audio, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, custom drive modes, Drift Mode, enhanced vehicle security, Digital Car Key functionality and personalised tailgate messaging.

The BE 6 SPORTEQ range also introduces two distinctive special editions. The BE 6 SPORTEQ Launch Edition, positioned at the top of the range, features an exclusive Graphite Storm exterior paired with a premium Racing Tan leatherette interior.

The BE 6 SPORTEQ is designed for customers who seek more than just electric mobility, offering a compelling combination of sporty performance, intelligent technology, personalisation and an emotionally engaging driving experience.