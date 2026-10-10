Astro India launches new Mahindra Thar OG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Astro India Automobile, an authorised dealer of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd launched the New Mahindra Thar OG in a function held here today.

The launch was graced by Chairman Mohinder Gupta, Managing Director Vikram Mahajan, Director Satyam Gupta, Dr C D Gupta.

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The new Mahindra Thar OG, takes the legacy of this iconic three-door lifestyle SUV to a new level of comfort, capability and technology.

The Thar is not just an SUV, it is an emotion. With over 4 lakh customers, it has become one of India’s most successful lifestyle SUV brands.

With an introductory ex-showroom price starting at Rs 10.32 lakh, the new Thar OG combines authentic adventure-ready DNA with greater refinement, modern features and enhanced everyday usability.

Reimagining a legend is never about rewriting its story. It is about honouring its spirit while making it relevant for a new era.

Since inception, the Thar has evolved from being just an SUV into an Indian icon, inspiring a unique Thar Life built around exploration, freedom and self- expression.

From remote trails to city skylines, the Thar has broken the mould of traditional off-roaders and captured the imagination of a new generation of discerning buyers seeking an authentic SUV experience.

Embodying the spirit to Explore the Impossible, the Thar OG carries forward everything enthusiasts love about the icon while elevating its design, capability and everyday usability, taking its story into its most exciting chapter yet.

Built on the advanced M_Glyde 4G platform, the Thar OG retains its unmistakable rugged character while delivering enhanced ride quality, improved handling and superior off-road performance.