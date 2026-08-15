Astro India Automobile launches upgraded Mahindra Scorpio-N

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Astro India Automobile, authorised dealer of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd today unveiled the upgraded Mahindra Scorpio-N in a special event held here today.

The launch was graced by Chairman Mohinder Gupta, Managing Director Vikram Mahajan, Director Satyam Gupta and Dr C D Gupta. The upgraded Scorpio-N further elevates its legendary SUV proposition with enhanced technology, safety, comfort and adventure-ready features.

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Among others key highlights of Scorpio-N are Panoramic Skyroof™ for an enhanced sense of space and openness, 540° Surround View System with Blind View Monitor for improved visibility and safety, new R18 Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels for an even bolder road presence and 31.24 cm Floating HD Touchscreen Infotainment System with six physical buttons.

Since its 2022 debut, the Scorpio-N has achieved over 3,80,000 units in sales, continually evolving with feature enhancements like the Z8 Select in 2024, Z8T in 2025 and the incorporation of Level 2 ADAS to stay ahead of market trends and customer preferences, ensuring Mahindra remains at the forefront of automotive progression.

The petrol engine range starts at Rs 13.69 lakh and goes up to Rs 22.87 lakh, while the diesel engine range starts at Rs 14.19 lakh and goes up to Rs 25.49 lakh ex-showroom.