Aster DM Quality Care sets up 10 MW solar  power proj for Aster Medcity in Kerala

MUMBAI, Sept 21: Healthcare provider Aster DM Quality Care on Monday said it has commissioned a 10 MW solar power project for Aster Medcity in Kerala in partnership with Oyster Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd with an investment of Rs 3.87 crores.

The project is expected to generate approximately 16-17.5-million units (MUs) of renewable energy annually, meeting over 90 per cent of the total energy requirement of Aster Medcity on a captive basis, the company said in a statement.

The power is supplied through Oyster Green Hybrid Two Private Ltd, in which the Aster Group holds a 26 per cent equity stake.

Once fully operational, the project is expected to abate approximately 23,138 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of Aster's operations. Aster DM Quality Care has invested Rs 3.87 crore in this project.

"As a healthcare organisation, we recognise that our responsibility towards healthier communities extends beyond the care we provide within our hospitals. Integrating renewable energy into our operations is an important part of our commitment to building a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem," Aster DM Quality Care CEO (India 1) Ramesh Kumar said. (PTI)